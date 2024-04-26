The Director of Communications for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s Campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has confirmed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is proceeding as planned in the selection of its running mate.

He disclosed that, Dr. Bawumia has a clear preference for his running mate.

Despite concerns about potential delays and their consequences, there have been calls for the NPP to promptly reveal its choice for the running mate position.

However, during an interview, Mr. Aboagye affirmed that, the party is adhering to its internal timeline and could announce the running mate at any moment.

“We are very much within the timeline. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was elected barely six months ago, and so we still have time. If you recall, his nomination in 2008 was done somewhere in August.

So, for us in the NPP, we are very much within our timelines. It can be tomorrow, it can be next week it can be next month, it can be three days from now. The flagbearer at this point is very clear in his mind who his running mate is going to be and when he is ready, he is going to announce that,” he stated on Citi FM.

