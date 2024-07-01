Deputy Energy Minister, Collins Adomako-Mensah has congratulated Manhyia South MP and Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh on his selection as the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a post on Facebook, the Afigya Kwabre North MP expressed his support and joy over the selection.

“Congratulations sir. The Majority Caucus has officially been notified. Feedback is super positive,” his post read.



Before he was appointed Energy Minister, Dr Prempeh served as the Education Minister and supervised the implementation of the Akufo-Addo-led government’s flagship policy, Free Senior High School (SHS).

His selection as the vice-presidential candidate following surveys which showed he was the preferred choice to many is a strategic move to enhance the NPP’s campaign and boost their gains in the December 7 election.

