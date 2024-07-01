Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation, Camidoh, for the second time, made an appearance at the Black Entertainment Television Awards held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

He performed at the welcome party and also graced the red carpet with elegance.

For Camidoh, it is a great honour to be invited to the BET Awards again after he earned a nomination and performed at the welcome party last year.

Even though he didn’t get a nomination this year, he is hopeful that the future holds good tidings for his music career.

The hardworking Ghanaian artiste has also been out and about in the United States of America, promoting his new song ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’. He has been making a number of media rounds in that regard.

The hardworking Ghanaian artiste has also been out and about in the United States of America, promoting his new song ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’. He has been making a number of media rounds in that regard.

He visited the offices of Audiomack and music right organisation BMI. All these steps are to solidify Camidoh’s craft as he prepares for his new body of work due for release later this year.

In the meantime, his new song ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’, has won the hearts of music lovers, gradually becoming the official broken heart anthem.

Camidoh, in the song produced by himself, Nawtyboi Tattoo, Baba Wood, talks about love having its up and down moments.

The beautiful song advises people to apply some logic while in love, so as not to go through as much pain as Camidoh did.

Camidoh, after years of chasing his music dreams he shot into the limelight in 2018 when he was signed by Grind Don’t Stop Records.

That was when he released For My Lover which features Darkovibes. He later released The Best with Kelvynboy, Available with Eugy and Dance with You featuring Kwesi Arthur.

His 2021 released ‘Contingency Plan EP’ won him a lot of spurs in the music industry.

To cap it all, ‘Sugarcane’ and its remix earned him global acclaim, winning Afrobeats Song of the Year award at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards.

He was nominated in the ‘Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act’ category at the 2023 Black Entertainment Television Awards.

READ ALSO: