Edward Nana Kwame Fordjour, a Ghanaian man who was tragically shot dead in the United States, has been laid to rest in a solemn ceremony.

The final farewell took place amidst grief and mourning as Edward’s family and friends gathered to pay their last respects.

The 42-year-old, known as Nana Kwame, left behind his wife, Abena Difie Danquah, and their three young children, aged 11, 4, and 2.

His intimate family were inconsolable as they filed past his mortal remains.

The tragic loss of Edward has left a deep void in the lives of those who knew and loved him.

Fordjour was shot five times on the morning of Saturday, May 4, 2024, on Troubadour Way in Newark, Delaware.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away four days later on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at Christiana Care Hospital.

The Major Crimes Unit and the Evidence Detection Unit of the New Castle County Police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.