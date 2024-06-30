A critically ill man died in front of the University of Development Studies (UDS) Tamale Campus after being abandoned by his brother and allegedly denied treatment at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The deceased, known only as Ibrahim, was discovered in a dire condition by UDS students on Friday, June 28, 2024.

According to reports from EDHUB, Ibrahim had traveled from Kumasi to Tamale with his brother for the treatment of a severe spinal problem that had left him paralyzed.

Upon arrival in Tamale, Ibrahim’s brother reportedly informed him that he needed to retrieve cash and promised to return promptly.

Unfortunately, the brother did not return until much later, by which time Ibrahim had been found by the students.

The students quickly alerted the campus police unit, who contacted the national ambulance service.

When the ambulance arrived, they attempted to coordinate treatment for Ibrahim at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

However, the hospital allegedly refused to admit Ibrahim, citing a lack of identification documents.

Tragically, Ibrahim passed away a few minutes later in the presence of the police and the ambulance team.

The police have since deposited his body at the mortuary, and investigations into the circumstances surrounding his abandonment and the hospital’s response are expected to follow.