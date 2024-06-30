The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has announced the payment for its free dialysis coverage for certain vulnerable patient categories for the month of June.

The Authority confirmed that a total of GH¢587,236.00 has been allocated for this coverage.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, June 30, and signed by the CEO, Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye, the NHIA assured that they will ensure prompt payment for this coverage, reinforcing their commitment to supporting vulnerable patients in need of dialysis treatment.

“In line with this new initiative, the six providers namely Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH), Efia Nkwanta Regional Hospital (ENRH), Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH), Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH), and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) all submitted their respective list of chronic dialysis patients that received treatment in June and have subsequently been paid of a total amount of GHS 587,236.00, (Five Hundred and Eighty Seven Thousand, Two Hundred and Thirty Six Cedis) marking the first month of the implementation of Government’s critical support to these patients,” the excerpt of the press release said.

The NHIA also noted that hospitals will manage the allocated funds and ensure that patients who paid out of pocket for dialysis in June will be fully reimbursed according to the approved rates for different patient categories.

The statement specified that patients aged 18 and below, as well as those aged 60 and above, will receive eight free dialysis sessions per month under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) from June to December 2024.

Additionally, individuals aged 19 to 59 seeking treatment at KATH, CCTH, ENRH, HTH, and TTH, with the exception of KBTH, will receive two free dialysis sessions per month.