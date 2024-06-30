Black Queens coach, Nora Häuptle has called up 33 players to training camp in Accra ahead of an international friendly against Japan.

The roster includes Bay FC’s Princess Marfo, Luton FC defender Bridget Adu, and former FIFA U-17 World Cup Golden Boot winner Mukarama Abdulai.

Also invited are Wasila Diwura Soale, Nina Norshie, Mavis Owusu, Adama Alhassan, and Victoria Osei.

The Black Queens will use this match as preparation for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Japan, a dominant force in women’s football, views Ghana as an ideal competitor as they prepare for the Olympic Games in Paris.

This much-anticipated friendly will take place at the Kanazawa Go Go Curry Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

All selected players are expected to report to the Accra camp on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

Below is the full squad