Comic actor Lil Win, who has been recovering in the hospital following a severe car accident last month, astonished onlookers today by receiving what was described as a miraculous healing during a church service led by Prophet Adom Kyei Duah .

During the service, Lil Win, who had been wearing a neck brace due to injuries sustained in the accident, attended the church session, where the pastor prayed fervently over him.

Witnesses described the moment as electrifying when Prophet Adom Kyei Duah lifted his eyes to the heavens and prayed for the actor’s recovery.

Miraculously, Lil Win reportedly removed his neck brace and stood up, seemingly healed.

The congregation erupted into cheers and applause, celebrating what they perceived to be a divine intervention.

Prophet Adom Kyei Duah declared Lil Win free from his injuries in the name of Jesus which drew an outpour of emotional responses from those present.

In his remarks following the event, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah expressed his love and support for Lil Win and his positive influence and charitable activities on social media.

He encouraged Lil Win to maintain his faith and to look forward to a brighter future with renewed hope.