The Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency (MoFFA), established under the Health Institutions and Facilities Act, 2011 (Act 829) of the Ministry of Health, has issued a strong condemnation in response to a trending video on social media showing mourners from Asante Akyem mishandling a corpse during funeral rites.

In a press statement, MoFFA expressed its dismay over video which shows youths carrying the body on their shoulders without coffin.

MoFFA deems such passage rites as disrespectful and undignified, adding that the behavior seen in the video is contrary to the solemnity expected during funeral ceremonies.

The Agency’s mandate includes licensing, controlling, and regulating all facilities involved in the storage, transportation, and disposal of human remains, and it considers the actions depicted as a direct violation of these principles.

The Agency reminded the public that such behavior not only contravenes public health and safety standards but also violates Section 285 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

This section states that unlawfully hindering the burial of a dead body or harming it without lawful authority is a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine or imprisonment.

MoFFA said it is working closely with all stakeholders to promote responsible and dignifying funeral practices across Ghana.

The Agency called on the public to report any such abhorrent acts for immediate action and encouraged everyone to uphold and cherish the memories of their departed loved ones with the respect they deserve.