In a press statement on Sunday, the Centre said that under the leadership of a highly skilled and dedicated team of local and foreign medical staff, it “has so far conducted six kidney transplant surgeries with utmost precision, care, and expertise.”

According to the head of Urology at UGMC, Dr. Emmanuel Asante, the procedures were performed seamlessly, showcasing the Centre’s capabilities in complex surgical interventions and post-operative care.

The Chief Executive of UGMC, Dr. Kwame Anim Boamah, stated, “The successful completion of the first set of six kidney transplants underscores the Centre’s commitment to pushing boundaries, achieving medical excellence, and improving the lives of patients through cutting-edge interventions and compassionate care.”

He added, “UGMC looks forward to continuing its mission of advancing healthcare standards and innovations practices in the field of transplantation.”