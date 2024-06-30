Renowned Nigerian filmmaker and video director, Sir Choppenson, has publicly accused dancehall king Shatta Wale of failing to settle outstanding payments for several video projects.

According to Sir Choppenson, he was commissioned to shoot multiple music videos for Shatta Wale, including the recent release ‘Killa Ji Mi’, filmed in Tamale.

Speaking out on social media, Sir Choppenson claimed that despite completing over 13 videos for Shatta Wale, including the one that caught international attention leading to a collaboration with Beyoncé, he has yet to receive full payment.

He stated that the agreed amount for recent shoots was less than $5,000, but Shatta Wale had promised $15,000, which remains unpaid.

“I have been begging for my money for over a month now,” Sir Choppenson lamented. “Every time I call, there are excuses or anger from Shatta Wale.”

The video director noted that he has made significant contributions to Shatta Wale’s career.

He expressed frustration over the delayed payments despite assurances from Shatta Wale’s management.

As of now, the self-acclaimed richest musician in Ghana, Shatta Wale, has not responded to the allegations publicly.