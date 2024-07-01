The Okyeman Environmental Protection Brigade has raised alarm over an alleged plot by land guards associated with estate developers in Adoagyiri and Okanta to launch a reprisal attack against them.

According to Okyeman Akwansrahene Baffour Asiedu Bekoe, the brigade intercepted details of the plot in a voice recording on a WhatsApp platform.

Addressing the media in Kyebi, Baffour Asiedu Bekoe disclosed that the brigade had previously apprehended land guards terrorizing residents in Okanta and handed them over to the Kyebi Police.

However, the suspects were reportedly released after 48 hours, prompting fears of retaliation.

The Akwansrahene highlighted ongoing tensions in the area, including the recent killing of a brigade member, Ofei Noah, two months ago.

He reiterated that lands in the region, spanning from Adoagyiri to Adeiso, are under the ownership of Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, the Over Lord of Akyem Abuakwa State.

In response to these claims, CEO of KOANs Building Solutions, Mr. Anokye, disputed allegations, asserting legal documentation covering the acquisition of over 8,000 lands within Akyem Abuakwa State.

The situation remains tense as authorities and stakeholders navigate the complexities of land ownership and security in the region.