BET Awards 2024: Tyla wins Best New Artist

In her acceptance speech, Tyla expressed gratitude to her fans, family, and the BET community.

“Oh my gosh this crazy, this is also very heavy again. First of all I love Sexyy Red. I love her so much,” she began. “This is such a gift to be here. I want to dedicate this one to Africa. I want to dedicate this to all the African superstars before me that didn’t get these opportunities that I’m getting. This is just amazing. Africa to the world guys.”