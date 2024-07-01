BET Awards 2024: Tyla wins Best New Artist

In her acceptance speech, Tyla expressed gratitude to her fans, family, and the BET community.
“Oh my gosh this crazy, this is also very heavy again. First of all I love Sexyy Red. I love her so much,” she began. “This is such a gift to be here. I want to dedicate this one to Africa. I want to dedicate this to all the African superstars before me that didn’t get these opportunities that I’m getting. This is just amazing. Africa to the world guys.”
Tyla’s win as Best New Artist underscores her exceptional talent and the global appeal of her music. Her success signals a bright future and continued rise in the music industry.
Her self-titled debut album, Tyla, released in March 2024, and showcased her unique blend of Afrobeat, R&B, and pop, creating a fresh and vibrant sound that captivates listeners. The effort was met with critical acclaim, debuting at number 24 on the U.S. Billboard 200.
Earlier in the evening, the singer received the “Best International Act” award, presented by actor Coleman Domingo.
“This is very heavy, guys,” the singer quipped as she accepted the honor. “Guys, I did not prepare anything, but I just want to say thank you so much to my tigers, my, my team.”