The Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced that the Atimpoku-Asikuma road, which had been affected by severe flooding following a heavy downpour on Saturday, June 29, 2024, is now open to traffic.

This follows a viral video on social media showing part of the road near the police barrier caved in due to the flood.

After the floodwaters receded, the Ghana Highway Authority conducted an assessment and found that the 8.2-meter span bridge over the Fodoga River remained in good condition.

However, the investigation revealed that approximately 120 meters of the road’s sealed surface had been damaged by the flood.

To prevent future incidents, it was determined that improvements to the river’s flow are necessary.

The Ministry is mobilizing resources to carry out emergency remedial works on the damaged section and will collaborate with the Ghana Hydrological Authority to enhance the river’s free flow.

The Ministry said plans are underway to addressing road network challenges nationwide and urged road users to cooperate as efforts continue to improve the national road network’s condition.