The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kwahu West, Lawyer Yaw Owusu Addo, has attributed the recent flooding in Nkawkaw to the activities of illegal miners and promised swift action to address the issue.

The torrential rain, which lasted for three hours yesterday, left many residents homeless.

Affected areas including Nkawkaw Amanfrom, ECOWAS, Mission, Kwaku Dwira, Asaase Aban Junction, and others.

In his visit to the affected areas, MCE Yaw Owusu Addo expressed concern over the illegal mining activities at Kwaku Dwira, which he said had obstructed river flow and contributed to the flooding.

He also pointed out that construction in waterways had heightened the situation.

He assured residents that a demolition exercise would be undertaken soon to prevent future occurrences.

The MCE further warned residents of Kwaku Dwira not to drink from their wells, as the heavy rain had contaminated the water, posing a risk of cholera and other waterborne diseases.