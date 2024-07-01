Kumawood actor Akwasi Asamoah alias Big Akwes has revealed he has shed off his old life and has been ordained as an evangelist.

This follows his graduation from the Unique Bible School, where he attended for six months.

He revealed the title was conferred on him by the senior pastor of the school in a ceremony he chose to keep low-key.

He stated the seriousness of this new chapter in his life, noting that his ordainment is not a fashion statement but a genuine commitment to his faith.

Big Akwes shared his experience during an interview, stating that he plans to embark on what he described as “interarea journalism”.

According to him, the primary focus of his ordainment is winning souls for Christ, especially in this end time.

He is now looking forward to integrating his faith into his public life and exploring new avenues in his journey as an evangelist.