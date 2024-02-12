Ghanaian actor, Big Akwes has reacted to rumors about his recent trip abroad, clarifying that his journey was solely for business and not to fix his marriage, as speculated.

Reports had circulated that, Big Akwes’ wife secured his documentation and facilitated his travel to Deutschland, Germany.

However, due to his alleged insubordination, she has sent him packing and their marriage of six months has hit rock bottom.

In a recent interview, Big Akwes dispelled all rumors, clarifying that his travel has no connection whatsoever to his marriage.

According to him, he traveled abroad to shop for perfumes and other items for commercial purposes.

To give credence to his claims, he showed a bag full of sanitary items which he claims will be shipped to Ghana to stock up his shops.

On his marriage, Big Akwes revealed that, his relationship with his wife had indeed hit a rough patch, resulting in their separation.

But, he maintained that the negative reports about his marriage is not the true situation on the ground.