The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has refuted Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s claim that the Akufo-Addo government successfully resolved the nation’s power crisis, commonly known as dumsor.

Dismissing Dr. Bawumia’s assertion, the NDC urged Ghanaians to disregard it, stating that it is inaccurate.

During his address on Wednesday, February 7, as the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Bawumia touted the current administration’s achievements, including the purported resolution of dumsor.

He attributed this accomplishment to a decisive and intentional government programme.

“We started with a clear, decisive and deliberate program to, among other things, stabilise the economy, fix dumsor, fix the NHIS, fix the roads, clear the arrears, make education free and accessible, significantly enhance social protection for the vulnerable in society, industrialize our economy, tackle youth unemployment and empower farmers,” he stated.

In response, the NDC issued a press statement contesting Dr. Bawumia’s claims, insisting that the power crisis was actually addressed during the tenure of former president John Mahama, whom they hailed as a nation builder.

“The visionary and experienced Nation Builder, President Mahama accepted responsibility for the problem and promised to fix it. Indeed, by 2016 he had comprehensively fixed DUMSOR and ended load shedding.”

