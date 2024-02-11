Six years after the tragic death of Ghanaian music sensation, Ebony Reigns, her personal belongings are still intact.

Her father, Starboy Kwarteng said the late Ebony’s properties are still in his possession, untouched and preserved.

In an interview on Adom FM‘s Entertainment Hall, he said he finds solace by meditating with her pictures and clothes.

This emotional attachment, Mr. Kwarteng noted is one of the reasons why he is keeping Ebony’s belongings as a tribute to her legacy.

Traditionally, properties of a deceased are shared a year after death but Starboy Kwarteng opined that, Ebony died too young to have her items distributed.

He explained that, her siblings are all well-accomplished individuals who do not require any of her personal items, hence they have not even made demands for any.

Starboy Kwarteng said as a family, they understand the impact her death has on them, and sharing her belongings is the least on their minds.

Watch video below: