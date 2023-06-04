In an event filled with cheers, tears of joy and exquisite fashion, parents of the late singer, Ebony Reigns stole the spotlight.

Starboy Kwarteng and Madam Beatrice Oppong Marthin are an item again and have renewed their marital vows after several years of separation.

Prior to their marriage ceremony which took place in the heart of deluxe Sunyani Tyco City hotel, the couple were in their own world with lovey-dovey public display of affection.

All eyes were on the couple when Madam Beatrice arrived looking enchanting in a green corseted gown embellished with golden lace and her dashing groom looking splendid in a grey stripped suit.

Borrowing words from singer Dada KD’s ‘Fathia Fata Nkrumah’ banger, the couple reaffirmed their love for each other and pledged to stick together till the end of time.

They danced their hearts out, drawing admiration from the excited guests who cheered them on.

Watch video below: