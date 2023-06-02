Renowned fashion editor Edward Enninful recently opened up about his personal journey of self-discovery and the challenges he faced growing up as a gay individual in a revealing interview with The Life of a CEO on YouTube.

Enninful shared his early realization of his sexuality and the profound impact it had on his relationship with his father.

He expressed, “I knew I was gay from when I was young, and if my dad would have known, he would have slit my throat.”

The fashion editor bravely shed light on the homophobic comments and threats that permeated his household, stating, “He would say things like, ‘Oh my God, if I knew any gay person, if any person enters my house, I will slit your throat.'”

Interestingly, despite his father’s strong stance against homosexuality, Enninful found solace in the presence of his openly gay cousin, Michael, who was living with them at the time.

Reflecting on this contradictory situation, he shared, “I mean, he would say things like that. Like, ‘Oh my God, if I knew any gay person, if any person enters my house, I will slit your throat,’ but my cousin was living there, my cousin Michael, and he was gay.”

These conflicting attitudes created a complex and emotionally tumultuous atmosphere within Enninful’s family, as he had to navigate his father’s disapproval alongside the support and understanding offered by his cousin.

