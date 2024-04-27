The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has announced the demise of its patron, Joe Lartey Snr.

The veteran commentator died on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Mr Lartey, who brought life to Ghana’s sports through his commentary, was born on 6 June 1927 in Accra to parents he described as strict in his last interview with JoySport who were leaders of the Methodist Church at Korle Gorno.

His father, according to him, was nicknamed his father “Mr kill Joy” because he wasn’t allowed to do many things.

“I wasn’t allowed to go to cinema, I wasn’t allowed to do Sports, I wasn’t allowed to practice music.”

Lartey was the first president of the Sports Writers’ Association of Ghana.