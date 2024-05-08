The Ghana Meteorological Agency has released a weather forecast indicating a varied day ahead for the nation.

In the morning, most regions of Ghana will experience partly cloudy conditions, with mist and fog possible in forested and mountainous areas.

Coastal areas may see some rain during the morning hours.

As the day progresses, sunny intervals are expected countrywide. However, the evening and night outlook takes a different turn.

Southern Ghana and portions of the transition and northern sectors are likely to encounter rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

This weather pattern is influenced by a storm originating from Cameroon, which is expected to drift towards Ghana, bringing rain and thunderstorms later in the afternoon and into the night.

Areas such as Accra, Aflao, Kasoa, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, Ho, Koforidua, and Akim Oda are anticipated to be affected by these conditions.

The public is advised to exercise caution, especially during thunderstorms, and to stay informed with weather alerts and advisories throughout the day.

https://x.com/GhanaMet/status/1788077413722685926

