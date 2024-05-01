The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMET) has warned residents residing in flood-prone regions to relocate to higher areas as the rainfall intensifies.

Parts of the country experienced intense rains on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Parts of the country have seen significant rainfall recently, particularly on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

The GMET forecasts a continuation of rainy conditions in the coming days.

The Deputy Director at GMET, Joseph Tetteh Portuphy emphasized the importance of heightened vigilance during this period.

“We should know that we are getting into the flooding period, because any little rain, the ground will be saturated. Once the ground is saturated, any additional rain will cause a flash flood. So, this is the period that at least we need to desilt the gutters.

“And also make sure that at least those of us who are in houses, areas that are flood prone, the moment you hear that it is going to rain please, take caution and move to higher ground or find somewhere and go. After the rains, then you come back,” he advised in an interview with Citi News.

