Assembly Member of Mpraeso Ntutoagya, Otis Moglor has tackled a longstanding challenge faced by the communities of Mpraeso and Atibie by constructing a footbridge linking the two towns.

For the people of Mpraeso Ntutoagya, crossing the Asobone River during the rainy season has been a significant obstacle.

Some residents pay seven cedis for taxi rides across the river, while others, unable to afford it, cross the dangerous waters on foot, especially children.

This motivated the Assembly man to take action, constructing the longest footbridge to provide a safe crossing for the community.

Residents of Mpraeso and Atibie have expressed their gratitude to the Assembly man for addressing this critical need.

They anticipate that, the footbridge will greatly benefit school children, workers of the Mpraeso District Assembly, churches, and Police officers residing in the vicinity.

READ ALSO: