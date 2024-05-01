Ghanaian musician, Nana Kweku Okyere Duah, popularly known as TiC and formerly Tic Tac, has sparked a conversation with his recent advice on marriage.

In a tweet dated May 1, 2024, the Kwani Kwani crooner disclosed the importance of a prolonged courtship before making the commitment to matrimony.

Though Tic Tac didn’t elaborate on the specific reasons behind his recommendation, he firmly believed that waiting a substantial amount of time before saying “I do” is a prudent decision.

This extended period, he said allows the couple to truly understand each other’s character, values, and compatibility.

His tweet reads: “Don’t marry a man or a woman you haven’t dated for more than 7 years. Thank me later.”

