In an interview on Kofi TV, US Army Major Kojo Owusu Dartey, now found guilty of smuggling firearms to Ghana hidden in blue barrels of rice, was captured bragging about his enjoyment of killing people.

According to Dartey, who had been deployed in several international conflict zones, including war areas, he said, “I enjoy killing people for a living. The job must be done, and there have been multiple times I faced death, but I only cared about my loved ones and the men on the field that I am leaving.”

He further stated, “I am not afraid of death, death is afraid of me. When I die, death runs. It’s a parable.”

His arrest has sparked widespread concern among Ghanaians, with many questioning why someone paid by the US military would attempt to smuggle guns into the country.

Some are also calling for an investigation into who his accomplices might have been, while others expect statements from the Ghanaian state institutions involved in solving the case.

