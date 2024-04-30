Hearts of Oak Lions head coach, Bashir Hayford, delayed their game by sitting in the middle of the pitch in their game against Bechem United on Saturday over biased officiating.

Hayford, during the fixture at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, took a seat and sat in the middle of the pitch, causing a 20-minute delay in play.

The actions of the veteran Ghanaian trainer were in protest of what was said to be a one-sided officiating.

“The fans were hurling urine and insulting me and the players. We had to defend ourselves so we ran to the pitch but to be honest, I really replied to them,” he told Akoma FM.

“In my 30-year fan of the game, I had never seen anything like this before. It was more like a war and not a football match.”

After the brief pause, Hayford exited the field, permitting the game to restart. Despite playing with a man down, Bechem avoided defeat on the day.

The draw leaves Lions in the relegation zone, three points behind Bofoakwa Tano who is above the relegation zone.