The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah is convinced the people of Ejisu will vote for its candidate, Kwabena Boateng in the by-election.

In a post on X, Mr Ahiagbah said a victory for lawyer Boateng will not only honour his predecessor and late MP, John Kumah’s honour and it will also reflect their fortunes in the December general election.

“Good people of Ejisu will make a statement today by voting massively for Kwabena Boateng, #2 on the ballot.

“A victory for the NPP in this by-election will not only honor the memory of Dr. John Kumah but also signal the triumph of Bawumia and the NPP on December 7th. Let’s join hands and work towards a landslide victory for the NPP… It’s possible,” he wrote.

Voting is going on smoothly at 204 polling centres in Ejisu amidst heavy security.

Despite allegations of vote buying, the process so far has been peaceful.

Below is Mr Ahiagbah’s post: