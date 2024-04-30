Former Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has denied reports suggesting his interest in replacing under-pressure Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Numerous reports have surfaced indicating Akonnor’s potential return to the Porcupine Warriors amid mounting pressure on Ogum following disappointing results this season.

However, the 50-year-old coach clarified that, these reports were taken out of context, asserting he had never expressed any desire to coach the team.

“I was upset when I saw it because I didn’t say anything like that,” he told Graphic Sports.

Akonnor disclosed that he had contacted the individual who conducted the interview, who also denied attributing such statements to him. He attributed the misinformation to bloggers who had sensationalized the story.

“I didn’t say I was interested in coaching the team, so I later called the guy who granted the interview and he also denied it and said it was the bloggers who just twisted the story just to get attention,” the coach stated.

CK Akonnor, who previously coached Asante Kotoko from 2018 to 2019, has also coached Ashgold and Dreams FC.

READ ALSO