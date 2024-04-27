The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League Matchday 28 concluded with surprising outcomes across various stadiums.

At the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Friday, Legon Cities clinched a thrilling 3-2 victory over Berekum Chelsea. The home team took the lead with Fredrick Akatuk’s goal in the 40th minute. Patrick Ansu equalized for Berekum Chelsea in the 84th minute, but Yaya Rahim swiftly restored Legon Cities’ lead in the 92nd minute.

However, drama ensued as Awuah Dramani levelled the score for Berekum Chelsea a minute later. Yet, Legon Cities had the last laugh, with Fredrick Akatuk sealing the win with a goal in the 94th minute.

On Saturday, Medeama SC and Asante Kotoko battled to a 1-1 draw at Akoon Park. Steven Mukwala put Asante Kotoko ahead in the 22nd minute, but Diawisie Taylor’s penalty in the 57th minute earned Medeama SC a share of the points.

At the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese, Nations FC and Bibiani Gold Stars settled for a goalless draw.

Elsewhere, Bechem United and Heart of Lions played out a 1-1 draw at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park. Emmanuel Ofori Sakyi opened the scoring for Bechem United in the 9th minute, only for Francis Acquah to equalize for Heart of Lions in the 45th minute.

Aduana FC suffered a 2-1 defeat against Karela United at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa. Richard Mahama gave Aduana FC the lead in the 13th minute, but late goals from Welbeck Takyi and Giyasu Ibrahim secured the win for Karela United, boosting their hopes of retaining their Premier League status.

In the final match of the day, FC Samartex continued their impressive form with a 1-0 victory over Great Olympics at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex. Kwasi Ofosu’s goal in the 82nd minute secured the hard-fought win for the home side.

On Monday, Nsoatreman FC will host Bofoakwa Tano at the Nana Professor Koromansa II Park at 15:00 GMT.

The match between Dreams FC and Real Tamale United has been postponed due to Dreams’ participation in the CAF Confederation Cup.

As for the league standings, FC Samartex, Nations FC, Aduana FC, and Nsoatreman FC currently occupy the top four positions, while Bofoakwa Tano, Heart of Lions, and Real Tamale United find themselves in the relegation zone.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Legon Cities 3-2 Berekum Chelsea

Medeama SC 1-1 Asante Kotoko

Nations FC 0-0 Bibiani Gold Stars

Bechem United 1-1 Heart of Lions

Aduana FC 1-2 Karela United

FC Samartex 1-0 Great Olympics

Nsoatreman FC v Bofoakwa Tano [MONDAY]

Dreams FC v Real Tamale United [POSTPONED]