Ghana international, Andre Ayew put up another brilliant performance as Le Havre battled Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to a thrilling 3-3 draw.

The 34-year-old showcased his skills with a stunning goal at the Parc des Princes. Starting the game, Ayew played a key role for 71 minutes before being substituted.

Le Havre took an early lead in the 19th minute with Christopher Operi’s well-executed team goal. PSG quickly responded, with Bradley Barcola finding the net in the 28th minute.

Ayew regained the lead for Le Havre in the 38th minute, firing a powerful left-footed shot assisted by a clever backheel from Loic Nego.

Abdoulaye Toure extended Le Havre’s lead to 3-1 with a penalty in the 61st minute, sending Keylor Navas the wrong way.

PSG staged a comeback, with Achraf Hakimi scoring in the 78th minute and Goncalo Ramos netting a sensational header in the 95th minute, securing a dramatic 3-3 draw.

Ayew has been a consistent performer for Le Havre in the ongoing French Ligue 1 season, tallying three goals in 15 league appearances.