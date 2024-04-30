The Eastern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party is convinced the euphoria that greeted the party’s presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia’s visit to the region will surely translate into victory during the next general elections.

According to Jeff Konadu Addo the warm and enthusiastic reception is a precursor of what is about to happen in the presidential elections.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News during the tour, Jeff Konadu Addo said “if you saw what happened at Nkurakan market, the way the ordinary Ghanaian voter came out in response to Dr. Bawumia’s greetings approach (What we have termed meet-and-greet), everybody in the market, whether they are selling or came to buy something, everybody was out there seeking to shake hands and interact with our presidential candidate, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia”.

Mr. Konadu Addo maintained that, the response of the youth, who form the majority of our voter population, to the flagbearer’s message of turning the fortunes of the economy around when voted as president gives him absolute hope the NPP will emerge victorious.

“We were also able to see the youth when we had a town hall meeting, the euphoria that the youth had when the Vice president stood up to address them, tells you that this start of a campaign is making a good impact in the region and in the country at large.

“I believe, from where I stand, that the Vice president’s visit has made a serious impact in our region and it’s going to continue to resonate well in the entire country”. He said.

The chairman wants his colleague regional chairmen to emulate the work put in place to host the NPP flagbeareer.

“I have shared my blueprints with my other colleagues, believing that they will also emulate and look at how we were able to pull this gargantuan exercise and attach their regional peculiarity to it and make sure it becomes a successful approach when the flagbeareer visits their region”. He explained.

The flagbeareer of the party embarked on a day’s visit to the region to begin his nationwide campaign ahead of the December polls.

His first port of call was in Akropong-Akuapem when he met with the clergy and other leaders of faith based organizations.

Mr. Konadu Addo is confident his party will pull the biggest victory in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

” I see my party winning and winning big, I see my party retaining the government and having majority seats across the country. I see it so clear and you can feel it. In all the things that we see whether we have a running mate yet or not, I think the campaign has started and we are doing everything possible to send our messages across” he stated.

