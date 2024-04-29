Popular food delivery service, Glovo, has announced its decision to cease operations in Ghana, effective May 10, 2024, at 10 pm.

In a communication to its vendors, the company cited the need for substantial investment over an extended period to build a stronger position and achieve profitability in the Ghanaian market.

While recognizing the potential of the Ghanaian market, Glovo has opted to redirect its resources to the other 23 countries where it operates.

This strategic reallocation aims to enhance its services for the millions of customers who rely on the Glovo app daily.

The company assured its vendors that they would receive all outstanding payments according to the terms and conditions in due time without delay.

In preparation for the shutdown, all Glovo stores in Ghana will be automatically set to accept credit and cash orders to facilitate the reconciliation of affected entities.

Furthermore, Glovo’s dedicated business team will continue to support customers and entities over the coming month to address any outstanding issues comprehensively.

Meanwhile, the decision to cease operations in Ghana may come as a disappointment to some customers.

READ ALSO