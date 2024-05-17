The final funeral rites for musician Kuami Eugene’s father commences today, 10 months after his unfortunate demise.

The burial of Mr Alexander Kwaku Marfo will take place at Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region.

His burial was initially slated for October 2023, but was postponed following a meeting between the family and the deceased’s children.

Per the proposed date, the three day event begins today, May 17 and follows through till Sunday, May 19.

The laying in state will be held on Friday, burial service on Saturday and thanksgiving service on Sunday.

Kuami Eugene announced the loss of his biological father in July 2024.

The cause of death is yet to be announced by the family.

The 75-year-old is survived by a wife, Mrs Juliana Marfo and children.

