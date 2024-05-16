Self-acclaimed Queen of Ghana music, Wendy Shay, has sparked concern among her fans with a recent social media post regarding her career trajectory.

In the post, the songstress announced the upcoming release of a music video for her latest song, ‘Who Cares’.

However, she surprised her followers by stating that the video would not be available on Rufftown Records channels, the label she has been associated with.

Instead, Wendy Shay revealed her intention to embark on a new journey and create exclusive channels for all her music content.

In a tweet addressed to her fan base, she wrote, “SHAYGANG my new video will not be on Rufftown Records Chanel. Follow me as I embark on a new journey and subscribe to my new YouTube account”.

Moreover, Wendy Shay has taken the drastic step of deleting all posts related to the record label from her social media platforms, a move interpreted by many as a sign of rebranding.

Having been signed to Rufftown Records for six years and widely regarded as the label’s ‘cash cow’, Wendy Shay’s unexpected announcement has raised questions about the status of her contract with the company.

Despite the speculation surrounding her departure from Rufftown Records, Wendy Shay has yet to make an official announcement regarding any changes to her management.