Renowned music producer and talent manager Bullet has come clean about his ongoing issues with artist Wendy Shay, confirming that she is no longer under his management.

In an interview on Accra FM, Bullet stated categorically that there are unsettled issues between himself, his Rufftown Records label and Wendy Shay.

Despite their efforts to resolve their differences, they have been unable to reach an agreement.

Bullet clarified that their friction is not a publicity stunt, asserting his reputation as a top producer who avoids unnecessary hype.

He acknowledged that as humans, it is normal to have disagreements, but he assured that they are in the process of addressing their issues.

Bullet was, however, tight-lipped on the reason for their fracas.

He disregarded it as a minor issue that is almost on the verge of being solved as Wendy Shay’s mother has returned from America to help mediate the situation.

While Wendy Shay is no longer under Bullet’s professional mentorship, he maintains an open arm towards her.

Currently, Bulley has moved forward with his label, which now has two artistes; Kiki Marley and Baba Tunde.