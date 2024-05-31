Gospel musician Piesie Esther is currently on a spiritual tour of Israel, visiting several significant biblical sites.

The tour began at Canaan, where Jesus performed his first miracle, turning water into wine.

One of the highlights of her journey was visiting the tomb where Jesus was buried.

Piesie Esther expressed immense joy and spiritual fulfillment upon witnessing the empty tomb, affirming her faith in the resurrection of Christ.

She also walked through the sacred streets of Jerusalem, experiencing the profound historical and religious significance of each step.

Her tour included a visit to the Wailing Wall and the tranquil Garden of Gethsemane, where Jesus prayed on the night of his betrayal.

Piesie Esther described the experience as awe-inspiring and deeply moving.

Continuing her pilgrimage, she stood by the River Jordan, the site of Jesus’ baptism, and reflected on the descent of the Holy Spirit.

She also visited the spot where Jesus appeared to Peter after his resurrection and shared a meal of fish with him.

The gospel musician documented her entire experience for her fans, whom she prayed for at the holy Sea of Galilee in Israel, where it is believed that Jesus Christ appeared to Peter and his disciples after his resurrection.

Click on links to watch videos: