Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has visited musician KK Fosu at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) following a serious accident.

During his visit, Kwaku Manu praised former President John Mahama for constructing the UGMC, highlighting its status as the most advanced medical center in West Africa.

This visit marked Kwaku Manu’s first time at the UGMC.

He expressed his admiration for the facility’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and the high standard of medical care provided.

Kwaku Manu also acknowledged the importance of such a facility for the well-being of Ghanaians, especially in times of emergency and critical care.

Just a week prior, Kwaku Manu had also visited fellow actor Lilwin at the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital.

Lilwin had been admitted following an accident that occurred during the promotional tour for his movie “A Country Called Ghana.”

Kwaku Manu’s visits to both KK Fosu and Lilwin is testament of his support and solidarity with his colleagues in the entertainment industry during their times of need.