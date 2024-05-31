The Adanwomase community has bestowed a significant honor on Nhyira FM’s beloved presenter, Mama Effe Amanor, in recognition of her invaluable contributions.

The community, renowned for its Kente cloth and weaving traditions, named a special Kente piece “LADY AMANOR” in celebration of her 64th birthday.

This marks the third time a Kente cloth has been named in her honor, following the previous tributes of “Mama Effe HweHw3 Asomdwoe” and “OBAA SIMA MAMA EFFE.”

The gesture underscores the profound respect and appreciation the community holds for Mama Effe due to her enduring legacy within Ghana’s rich cultural heritage.

Representatives from the Adanwomase community visited the Nhyira FM studios to make the official presentation, further cementing the special bond between Mama Effe and the community she has positively impacted through her work.