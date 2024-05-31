A police escort motorbike rider has tragically died after colliding with a vehicle reportedly in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital.

Sergeant Frempah Bismark is reported to be a police escort rider for former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The accident occurred while he was reportedly on his way to meet a musician for a show this evening.

The crash happened when windy and dusty weather conditions interfered with Sergeant Frempah’s vision, causing him to lose control of his motorbike which had the registration number AS 8297-22, and collide with a vehicle.

Sergeant Frempah Bismark hailed from Tuobodom in the Techiman North district.

He was formerly stationed at the Ministry of the Interior.