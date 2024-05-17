Following the collapse of his bank and facing criminal prosecution by the state, Retired Captain Kofi Amoabeng believes Ghana has missed out on the contributions he could have made to the country.

Speaking on the AM Show on JoyNews, he reflected on how the expertise and experiences he acquired over his lifetime had significantly influenced his life and businesses, “beyond what I thought I could ever do.”

However, amidst the challenges of the collapsed UT Bank, ongoing legal battles, and the associated stigma, Mr Amoabeng expressed uncertainty about his capacity to impact others’ lives with his knowledge positively.

“Ghana has been robbed of what I could have done. With the acquisition of the knowledge and the expertise, it didn’t come just for this heck of it. What do you do with it for the generation after you? But then what do you do with it when you’re carrying all these problems of court and stigma?”

“Because I’m in court for criminal offences, the state-versus-principal Kofi Amoabeng and it’s going for four years. I can die in a moment if I’m waiting for the court action to end. I may not be able to give back anything. I will just die,” he told the host Benjamin Akakpo.

Nevertheless, Mr. Amoabeng affirmed his commitment to venture out and initiate several programs, including establishing his foundation and engaging with the youth.

He believes that through these endeavours, he can mentor young adults who will prioritize Ghana’s future and pave a brighter path for generations to come.

“Now the problem is, all the youth when I go to them, and I’m talking, the first question or eventual question they will ask is, would you advise them to stay or go? And it’s a painful question because we’re not giving them even a tenth of the Ghana I saw when I was a kid. In fact, we give them a negative of it.”

He noted that he stresses the need to remain in Ghana, impact the society and help solve problems facing the country.

However, Mr Amoabeng acknowledges that not everyone can be persuaded to spend all their lives in Ghana noting everyone has a limit to what they can endure.