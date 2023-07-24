Highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene, is heartbroken over the loss of his beloved father, Alex Marfo.

Despite not providing details, the young artiste has taken to social media to mourn his death.

He announced the demise of Mr Marfo on his Twitter page as he shared a photo of the deceased performing with a band.

Admitting he already misses him, the musician indicated the death had taken a toll on the family.

The musician in June 2021 revealed Mr Marfo as his biological father after an elderly man popped up claiming to be.

Kuami Eugene comes from a genealogy of musicians; his father was once a budding highlife musician.

The Rockstar revealed his father discouraged him from pursuing music, following the latter’s bitter experience in the industry.

It’s been difficult times for myself and my family.

We’ve said goodbye to a loved one too soon.

I miss you so much already Dad. Rest well until we meet again 💔 pic.twitter.com/nhFk5Yii0x — Kuami Eugene (@KuamiEugene) July 23, 2023

His post has attracted commiseration messages from fans and followers.

