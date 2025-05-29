Slow down small, my dollar reserves all dey go waste – Kuami Eugene tells Mahama

Ghanaian highlife artiste Kuami Eugene has appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to slow down the rapid appreciation of the Ghanaian cedi against the US dollar.

In a social media post, Kuami Eugene humorously expressed concern that the strengthening cedi is depleting the value of his dollar savings.

“We beg Pres. John Mahama for slow down small, my dollar reserves all dey go waste,” he wrote.

Despite his concerns, the musician also acknowledged the positive impact of the currency’s strong performance.

“I’m happy and sad at the same time,” he added.

Meanwhile, celebrated Ghanaian actor Van Vicker has commended President Mahama for stabilising the local currency.

In a Facebook post on May 28, 2025, the actor urged Ghanaians to recognise and appreciate the President’s efforts in improving the value of the cedi.

“Mr. President, I must congratulate you on the strengthening of the Ghana cedi on the world market. Ayekoo,” he wrote.

Commenting on various theories being suggested for the currency’s rebound, Van Vicker added: “The true reason could be a consolidation of two or more of—whatever—theories, but be that as it may, the fact remains that the Ghana cedi is approximately GH¢11 to $1 today. It was approximately GH¢17 to $1 a few months ago.”

He also criticised those, particularly Ghanaians living abroad, who appear unhappy about the cedi’s appreciation, suggesting such sentiments are self-centered.

“This is not a political statement. It is an acknowledgement of a good job done so far. Call a spade a spade. Give credit to whom credit is due,” he stated.

In response to concerns that the cedi’s gains may not last, Van Vicker expressed optimism.

“I think the current cedi orbit is remarkable for Ghana as a country, and I am optimistic it’s sustainable. Your Excellency JM, if you can take us back to 2007, heerrrh like e go be ‘kerker’,” he added playfully.

Source: Kwame Dadzie