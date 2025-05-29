Amad makes obscene gesture after ‘personal abuse’

Manchester United winger Amad responded to supporters in Malaysia with an obscene gesture after being subject to “serious personal abuse”, the club say.

The Ivory Coast international was pictured putting his middle finger up to people outside the team’s hotel in Kuala Lumpur on United’s post-season tour.

A video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

United say the winger’s gesture was in response to “serious personal abuse” about his mother.

“I have respect for people but not for the one who insults my mum,” Amad wrote on X.

“I shouldn’t have reacted like that but I don’t regret what I did.”

The abuse, which occurred as United’s players made their way towards the team coach, was not of a racist nature, according to the club.

It had been suggested that the 22-year-old had taken exception to supporters shouting “Diallo” at him.

The Ivorian was caught up in a trafficking case during his time at Atalanta, which saw him fined £42,000 by the Italian FA in 2021 after an investigation into allegations that false documents and fake parents were used to secure his entry into the country.

After dropping Traore from his name, the player requested to be known simply as Amad.

United lost 1-0 to the ASEAN All-Stars on Wednesday, with Amad appearing in the second half.

They end their post-season tour with a game against Hong Kong on Friday.