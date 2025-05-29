NDC delivers tangible economic results – Mahama Ayariga

The Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business, Mr Mahama Ayariga, has highlighted the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government’s achievements in delivering tangible economic results and making life more affordable for Ghanaians.

“Mr Speaker, this House must support our indefatigable Finance Minister to continue along the lines of fiscal prudence and his dogged pursuit of appreciating the Ghana cedi, reducing inflation and prices, reducing interest rates and revitalising our private sector, renewing hope in the Ghanaian,” he said.

Mr Ayariga made the remarks on Tuesday, May 27, during his opening statement on the floor of Parliament at the Second Meeting of the First Session of the Ninth Parliament.

According to him, Ghana is witnessing one of the strongest currency rebounds in recent financial history.

“The cedi’s strength is putting money back in people’s pockets through transport fare reductions and reduced prices of imported food products,” he noted.

Touching on the country’s economic performance, he cited a 24.1 per cent appreciation of the Ghanaian cedi against the US dollar since January 2025, and a 16.2 per cent gain against the British pound.

“Mr Speaker, there is also a 14.1 per cent strengthening versus the Euro and a significant reduction in fuel prices: Super XP has dropped from GH¢15.85 to GH¢13.27 (a 16.28 per cent decrease); Diesel XP from GH¢15.99 to GH¢13.87 (13.26 per cent); and Super XP 95 from GH¢15.96 to GH¢15.27 (4.32 per cent). Transport fares have also gone down across major routes,” he added.

On the legislative agenda for the meeting, Mr Ayariga told the House that the NDC government would be introducing several bills and regulations to bolster Ghana’s financial stability and promote growth. These include:

Mid-Year Review of the Budget

Guidelines for the Utilisation of the Common Fund

Ghana Investment Promotion Authority Bill

Ghana Deposit Protection (Amendment) Bill

Exemptions (Amendment) Bill

Several financial sector-related bills and regulations

Mr Ayariga, who is also the NDC Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, reiterated the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability. He said the NDC would continue to investigate past instances of corruption and maladministration, including:

COVID-19 expenditure

The Agyapa Royalties deal

The PDS scandal

Sole-sourcing practices

Parliament resumed sitting on Tuesday, May 27, following a recess that began on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Source: Myjoyonline

