The founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has announced the non-government organisation will stay away from activities to mark the 11th anniversary of late former President John Evans Atta Mills.

The former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy Secretary announced the development on Twitter.

Although he did not state the reasons behind the decision, it is believed it is connected to fallout from 2021 during the 10th anniversary of Atta Mills’ death.

The late former President’s family threatened to use legal action to stop the operations of the institute.

His elder brother, Dr Cadman Mills noted the Institute has been used to create divisions and controversies which contradict what the late President John Mills stood for.

As a result, Mr Anyidoho hinted at a name change for the institute which he later rescinded after the Odomna family from Atta Mills’ maternal side at Ekumfi Otuam visited the Asomdwee Park with Mr Anyidoho.

