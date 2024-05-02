The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the country over the past week.

But, the Programmes Manager at the Expanded Programme on Immunization at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Kwame Amponsah-Achiano, assures that these new cases are not severe.

During a media interaction in Accra, Dr. Amponsah-Achiano remarked that the presence of new cases is not unexpected, stating that COVID-19 has become a part of daily life.

However, in efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, the Ghana Health Service will be commencing a vaccination exercise starting Sunday, May 5.

Dr. Amponsah-Achiano reminded that vaccination is vital in reducing the impact of COVID-19, and admonished the public to take the jab.

The upcoming national COVID-19 vaccination exercise forms a crucial part of the country’s strategies to minimize the spread of the virus and protect public health.