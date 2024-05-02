The Executive Director of the Institute of Energy Security (IES), Nana Amoasi VII, has challenged President Akufo-Addo’s assertion that Ghana’s erratic power supply issue, commonly known as “dumsor,” has been effectively resolved.

During the annual May Day celebration in Accra, the President confidently stated that the power supply challenges were now a thing of the past.

However, in an interview with Citi FM on Wednesday, May 1, Nana Amoasi VII cautioned the President, suggesting that his declarations did not align with the actual situation on the ground.

He highlighted several areas, including Weija, Ekumfi, Mankessim, Nungua, and Tema Community 2 and 25, which experienced power outages between Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as some deficits in the power system.

Nana Amoasi VII stressed the importance of the President’s statements being based on the reality of the situation, rather than solely relying on information from advisors.

He expressed concern that the President’s handlers might not be providing him with an accurate picture of the ongoing power issues, urging caution in his pronouncements.

Nana Amoasi VII emphasised the potential for the President’s statements to mislead the public about the true state of the country’s power supply and urged him to be cautious with his remarks.

“The first thing that we picked from the president’s statement is that today he is admitting that under his tenure, there has been dumsor. And so he made it clear in his statement that the load shedding that we are seeing is probably normal…To say that the issues have been dealt with is misleading and we pray that the handlers of the president will rather lead him than mislead him. Sometimes the president looks awful in the eyes of industry players, the watchers and even consumers.”

“I am sure any pronouncement that he made is contingent on what they tell him but he must be very careful because the handlers are not putting out what the issues are. The value is the same. We’ve just seen a bit of change last night but if the president says that yesterday we didn’t experience dumsor anywhere around the country, that is untrue. I can recount some few places we have checked,” he said.