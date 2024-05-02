Talented rapper, Darlington Agyekum famed Dr Cryme has set the records straight on his relationship with actress and media person, Ama K Abebrese.

News went rife years back that the celebrities were a couple and they were planning on tying the knot.

Regardless, their purported relationship turned sour, leading to heartbreaks and grievances.

Clarifying the reports in an interview on Kingdom FM monitored by Adomonline.com, Dr Crime rubbished the claims.

He categorically stated that as much as Ama K Abebrese is a beautiful and humble woman, he never saw her in the romantic light.

He was, however, quick to add that she was his sweetheart and a person who held a special place in his heart.

Dr Cryme revealed their friendship brew on the set of a music video for his hit song ‘Kill Me Shy’, where Ama played the role of his lover.

Since then, he admitted that she played other major roles in his career, as he gave her credit for aiding his journey to stardom.

His claim, Ama K Abebrese also confirmed in an interview, revealing that prior to the music video, she never knew Dr Cryme.

“The day I went to shoot D Cryme’s video was the first time I met him. After we shot it, I didn’t see him for about six months. It was his manager who called me to come shoot the video because he knew me from OBE TV. I didn’t even know D Cryme when they called; so I had to jump on Youtube and check the song and him out. My whole life I can count the

number times I have met him,” she said.